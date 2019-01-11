Crusaders boss Baxter happy as Crues get result against Newry City

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter insisted that Friday nights 1-0 win away to Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership was - “All about the result.”

While it certainly wasn’t Crusaders at their best, David Cushley’s early strike proved enough for Baxter’s men to join Linfield at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership ahead of the meeting between the two next Saturday, and Baxter was more than pleased that his men got the job done.

“On the whole, it was all about a performance, it was all about a result.

“ I don’t know that we got a great performance, but we certainly got the result we were looking for and the three points is all that really matters,” said Baxter, who gave January signings Gerard Doherty and Rory Hale their league debuts for the club, while fellow new acquisitions Ronan Hale and Reece McGinley were unused subs.

“It will prove to be a big bonus that we have these players coming in fit and fresh.

“The last six to eight weeks have been really good for us and we’re very excited about our league campaign so far and our cup win against Glentoran.

“We’re keeping ourselves where we need to be. We have an awful lot to do, but a win here gives us an opportunity.

“Had we lost going into that Linfield game and they beat you, then you’re nine points behind and the war’s over.

“All it does is keep us in the hunt.”