Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter gives his reaction to his side going out of the Europa League and the signing of Rory Patterson.

The Crues went out of the Europa League after a 6-2 aggregate defeat to NK Olimpija Ljubljana despite Thursday night’s 1-1 draw at Seaview.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Striker Patterson has signed a one year deal with the club after leaving Derry City.