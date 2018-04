Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was delighted after his side secured the Danske Bank Premiership title.

The Crues boss, who praised Coleraine for their titanic battle with his team throughout the season, believes hard work and high standards is the only way his club will maintain their status, as they'll go in search of their third league title in four seasons.

After their title winning success at the Ballymena Showgrounds, Baxter spoke to Kevin McLaughlin