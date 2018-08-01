Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter wants his players to enjoy Europa League experience

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter wants his side to dig-in Thursday night’s and put in a committed performance against Olimpija Ljubljana in the second leg of their Europa League tie at Seaview.

Stephen Baxter’s men trail 5-1 from the first leg so it would take a remarkable fight back for the Shore Road club to make it through to the next round.

But Baxter says the 5-1 score line against his side was a harsh result for his men.

“We were well in the first leg but lost our way a bit towards the end.

“We actually had a few chances to take the lead in the match so can go into the game with confidence off that knowledge.

“But it is also about respecting the levels and being realistic about the fact we need to score four goals in the second leg.

“That is the task, plus against a team operating off a budget of tens of millions.

“It is going to be an interesting challenge and the goal is not to make predictions but focus on playing our own game.

“We want to call on playing on our home pitch and in front of our own crowd then use those strengths to see what the opposition is made of on the night.”

And Baxter says he enjoys mixing it with teams from other parts of Europe.

“European football offers a different test compared to the Irish League but it is a brilliant experience and one everyone wants to enjoy and learn lessons off.

“We are used to being more on the front foot domestically but in European teams use the ball so well, so defensive shape is crucial.

“Although I do find that teams in the Irish League set up so well now tactically.

“But the European sides tend not to waste possession, so that presents another challenge for us.

“Our move into full-time football has been enjoyable so far and European competition is another opportunity to learn,” he added.