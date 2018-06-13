Crusaders confirm signings of Ross Clarke and Michael Ruddy

Danske Bank Premiership holders Crusaders have announced two new signings.

Ross Clarke joins the club from Linfield after he spent the second half of last season on loan to Ards.

Ross Clarke.

Clarke played 83 times for the Blues side scoring six goals in his time at Windsor Park. The midfielder has struggled over recent times with injuries but if he stays fit there is no doubt he is one of the best players in the League.

Michael Ruddy is the second new face into Seaview as the tough tackling defender joins from Ards making a return after leaving the club several years ago.

Ruddy like Clarke has penned a three year deal at the hatchet-men and will go into the professional set up that the club have launched.

The Shore Road side have also been boosted by the news that Mark McChrystal has extended his stay at the club by a further year.

After playing a vital role in last seasons race for the title Their was speculation that Mark would leave the Club but Stephen Baxter has convinced him to resign.