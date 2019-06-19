Crusaders could face Wolves in Europa League qualifiers

Crusaders will play Wolves IF they see off B36 Torshavn in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Stephen Baxter's men were handed the possibility of the dream tie with the English Premiership side in Wednesday's draw.

There is the small matter of negotiating past the Faroese opponents first with the first leg on Thursday 11th July.

Linfield have also found out their European fate, whether they beat Rosenborg in the Champions League first qualifying round or not.

The winners of the tie will go on to face the winners of the Bate Borisov v Piast Gliwice game.

The losers will drop in to the Europa League qualifiers where they will take on he loser between HJK Helsinki/HB Torshavn.

The Blues face the Norwegian champions, Rosenborg, at Windsor Park on 9/10 July, with the away fixture scheduled for 16/17 July.

Back to the Europa League and Cliftonville will take on Sturm Graz if they manage to get past Barry Town and Haugesund in the qualifiers.

And if Ballymena United can beat NSI Runavik and then Malmo, either Domzale or Balzan await in the next round.