Crusaders’ David Cushley is Player of the Month for March

Crusaders star David Cushley is the NIFWA Player of the Month for March.

Cushley was instrumental in Crusaders’ County Antrim Shield success, scoring twice in their remarkable 4-3 victory over Linfield in the final.

He also helped his club into the final of the Irish Cup, scoring in last weekend’s semi-final win over Coleraine at The Oval. In the league, he helped the Crues to finish the month unbeaten.

As he collected the Belleek trophy, Cushley said: “It’s a real honour to win this award. I’ve won the Goal of the Month award in the past, but this is my first Player of the Month award of my career.

“It’s nice to win an individual trophy, but I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my teammates and the manager.

“There’s a great team spirit at Seaview and I think that’s why we are so good at comebacks. We keep going to the end of every game and when we’re behind, we never give in.”

Teammate Jordan Owens was runner-up, while Glenavon’s Josh Daniels was third.