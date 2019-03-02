Crusaders Declan Caddell was upbeat as the Shore Road men saw off Ballymena United in Irish Cup quarter-final showdown

Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell believes his side were worthy winners in their 3-0 Tennent's Irish Cup Quarter-final clash against Ballymena United at Seaview on Saturday.

Goals from Jordan Forsythe, Jordan Owens and Billy Joe Burns sealed the win for Stephen Baxter's side.

Jordan Owens scores for Crusaders

They now face Coleraine in the semi-finals after they beat Larne 5-3 on Friday night.

Baxter's men will now tackle Warrenpoint Town in the league next weekend and Caddell says they deserved to be in the draw for the Irish Cup semi-finals after an impressive win against United.