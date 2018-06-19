CRUSADERS: Irish League champions off to Bulgaria’s Ludogorets

Crusaders will kick off the summer Champions League will a visit to Bulgaria next month.

Stephen Baxter’s defending Danske Bank Premiership champions tackle Ludogorets away over July 10/11 then entertain the Bulgarian champions at Seaview on July 17/18.

However, those arrangements remain provisional at this point.

Other potential opponents for the Crues in the first qualifying round draw were Malmo, HJK Helsinki, Rosenborg and Legia Warszawa.

The full draw from Group Two in Switzerland was as follows: winners of the preliminary round v Malmö (SWE), HJK Helsinki (FIN) v Víkingur (FRO), Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) v Crusaders (NIR), Cork City (IRL) v Legia Warszawa (POL), Valur Reykjavík (ISL) v Rosenborg (NOR).

The losing sides will drop into the Europa League second qualifying round.