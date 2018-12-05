Crusaders: Jamie Glackin set to leave Seaview

Jamie Glackin looks set to leave Crusaders after he was placed on the transfer list.

The Club have confirmed Glackin will now be free to talk to other clubs to 'pursue his career away from Seaview'.

A statement on the club's website said: "Crusaders Football Club have announced that Jamie Glackin has been placed on the transfer list.

"The versatile and talented midfielder who can also play up front will now be free to talk to other Clubs and have the chance to pursue his career away from Seaview.

"The Club would like to thank Jamie for his efforts during his spell at the club and wish him every success in the future."

Glackin signed from Dungannon Swifts in June 2017 the 23-year-old) has played 41 games for Crusaders scoring six goals.

There is sure to be plenty of interest in Glackin with Coleraine, who are managed by his former boss at the Swifts, Rodney McAree, reportedly interested in the player.