Crusaders’ Mark McChrystal to sort his future in coming weeks

Derry man Mark McChrystal admits he is undecided about his future.

The 33-year-old, who has had two successful spells with Derry City, winning a League Cup in 2008 and the First Division in 2010, played his part in Crusaders’ memorable Premiership title success and he conceded that he’s mulling over a few offers for next season.

I obviously try to keep myself in that full-time mode. Mark McChrystal

After leaving Bristol Rovers last year, the centre-back joined the Shore Road men with one thing on his mind and that was to help Stephen Baxter’s side regain the Gibson Cup.

“That was the objective since the start of the season and we have done it now, so it’s a nice feeling,” he insisted.

“I’ve come back from England and won the league in my first season with Crusaders, so it’s all good. I’ll take a break and then I’ll see where I’m going to go over the next few weeks.”

Since his return to Foyleside, McChrystal has been training with Kenny Shiels’ Derry City side and that full-time routine, which his home town club has embraced, is something which appeals to him.

“I obviously try to keep myself in that full-time mode in regards to training,” he added.

“Throughout the season I did two nights a week with Crusaders and then during the week I did bits and pieces around Derry. So at the minute I’ll reflect on the season and then see where we are going.”

The ex-Institute man, who spent six years in England having played with Tranmere Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Bristol Rovers, felt that everyone in the squad played their part in the title winning success.

“Obviously the lads lost the league last year and they were hungry to get back into the winning habit and this season we have gone on great runs at times,” he said.

“Coleraine were leading at one stage, then we got ourselves back in the lead and to be fair to Coleraine, you have got to give them credit as well, because they have pushed us all the way right to the end.

“This is a settled team who have won three leagues in four years and I had to work my way into the team. Then, after getting in and playing regularly I got an injury, but that’s football. Thankfully the guys have carried it on and we have won the league, because it’s a squad game.”