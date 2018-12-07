Crusaders Paul Heatley named NIFWA November Player of the Month

Crusaders forward Paul Heatley was named Player of the Month for November by NIFWA.

Heatley has been in fine form in recent weeks, helping Crusaders to four league wins by scoring five goals.

Amazingly, it’s Heatley’s first-ever Player of the Month award.

Upon collecting his Belleek trophy, Heatley said, “It’s great to finally win one of these awards. I’ve been named in the Team of the Year a few times, but this is actually my first monthly award, so it means a lot to me.

“I have to thank Stephen Baxter and my teammates because our success in November was a team effort.

“We made a slow start to the season but I feel that we are getting back to our best.”

Linfield’s Andrew Waterworth was second, while Ballymena United’s defender Jonny Addis was third.