CRUSADERS: Philip Lowry feels it’s key to hit the ground running

Crusaders’ Philip Lowry believes this season’s Danske Bank Premiership will be the most competitive title race ever.

The Limavady man feels a host of sides will be challenging to take the crown off his old club Linfield and he also feels the recent European wins for all the Irish League clubs will give them a spring in their step.

“I feel it’s going to be the most competitive season since I have been playing in the Irish League,” he insisted. “Obviously you have Linfield, the defending champions, then the likes of Larne, Glentoran have invested heavily, Coleraine with Oran Kearney coming back and then Cliftonville will be galvanised under Paddy McLaughlin and you expect Ballymena and Glenavon to be there as well.

“So all that is certainly going to make for an interesting title race and I feel we are going to have to be on the money every week to try and wrestle the title back off Linfield.”

The ex-Institute and Derry City man concedes that last season Stephen Baxter’s side had lost their title after a bad start to the season.

“We had a bit of a European hangover last season, as we took a couple of heavy defeats and, to be honest, we were poor in Europe last year and that probably filtered across to the league,” he added. “Because if you are getting beaten heavily, no matter who it’s against, then it’s going to affect your confidence and I felt it had a knock-on effect on us for the first six or eight weeks of the season and we were probably out of the title race by the end of October.

“We are guarding against that this year and ready to hit the ground running.

“Our form in Europe was good this year, but so has the form of all the other clubs as well, so it’s going to be a difficult start and every club has got to hit the ground running if they want to keep pace.”

Lowry feels their victory over Faroe Islands side B36 Torshavn in the Europa League was somewhat overshadowed with how well they battled against English Premier League side Wolves.

“To be honest, the Faroe Island result was probably under-rated because while Torshavn were a wee bit disappointing at Seaview, they were actually very good out there and we did well to win that game,” he explained. “Then obviously when you look at what Wolves achieved last year it was extremely daunting to be honest and there was almost a bit of fear going into the match for the first time in my career, because some of the stuff they achieved, the teams that they beat last year and how convincingly they beat the likes of Arsenal and Man United.

“But we sort of grew into the game over there and ultimately ended up probably disappointed conceding a late goal.

“The home game, when we took the lead, was a bit surreal, as you were imaging all sorts of things. As a player that’s the test you want and the players you want to be playing against the likes of (Rúben) Neves and (João) Moutinho.

“Personally, I’m feeling great myself, probably the best I felt for a couple of years, so I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running against Carrick on Saturday.”