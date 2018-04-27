Crusaders’ Stephen Baxter calm entering closing league challenge at Ballymena United

Crusaders will walk out at Ballymena tomorrow on the verge of Gibson Cup glory - 260 days, 37 games, 88 points and 104 goals after kicking off the Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

Following the hours, weeks and months of hard yards, highlights, low points and talking points, the Crues can complete the season as Irish League champions with one more win.

Ultimately, one more goal alone could prove decisive. One single, significant moment of magic to settle another thrilling title race.

The Crues’ consistency in striving for silverware across the past number of seasons offers cause for confidence and composure within the Belfast camp.

“It is a big day and everyone is looking forward to it after all of the stress and strain over the season and the commitment from everyone involved,” said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter. “It is up to us to go out and deliver but we know we will face a very, very good Ballymena side and do not take that challenge lightly.

“We take a lot of pride in our progress from those days of relegation and that consistency across the past six seasons or so.

“I recall standing in the rain during defeat one Friday night at Seaview that left the club staring into the abyss so to drive on and deal with success or failure in the same way says a lot about our fans, the people around the place and the club.

“We are enjoying every second and our supporters know they will never get short-changed given the honesty from what is a superb group.

“If we win and lift the title on Saturday we can take real pride from that achievement but, if not, then our congratulations will go to Coleraine at the end of what has been a fantastic season.

“We do not go into Saturday feeling anxious but aware everything goes into those next 90 minutes or so and how all of your plans can go out of the window and everything in the past proves irrelevant.

“The players have managed to earn that right to go into the final day of the season with a chance to win the league title.

“It is a situation you would certainly take at the start of the campaign.”

Ballymena may have a big say in the destination of the title this weekend but manager David Jeffrey admits his priority remains the Europa League play-offs.

Jeffrey is looking beyond the regular campaign towards a path into Europe for a second successive season via the play-offs.

“We are trying to maximise and optimise the squad in terms of options going into the play-offs,” said Jeffrey following the 0-0 draw with Glenavon. “Thomas McDermott came in and was absolutely superb, his handling was excellent and he made one particular great save.

“That’s reassuring for us.

“Kevin Braniff, Stephen McAlorum and Leroy Millar got more minutes and even our substitutions dictated that approach.

“That’s the plan we are working on and we make no bones about it.

“We must keep up the momentum as you cannot suddenly let these games drift then expect to turn it on.

“Crusaders have a powerful squad and it’s another big challenge so we must see how we can face up to it.

“These games are brilliant, playing against the top sides after getting into the top six.

“We are trying to put down markers to see what progress have we made.

“When you consider the injuries this season, to get to the top six again and two cup finals, to put in that level of performance is first class.”