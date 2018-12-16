Crusaders: Stephen Baxter content to take win over Dungannon Swifts

Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders came away with the three points on Saturday as they saw off Kris Lindsay’s Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at Seaview in the Danske Bank Premiership.

A first half goal from Jordan Forsythe sealed the victory for the home side in driving wind and rain.

But sadly - unlike the weather - this game never really got started as both sides seemed a bit flat trying to fight the opposition and the weather.

Crusaders manager Baxter was just pleased to get a win and to get out of the driving rain.

“To get the game on is great because you have a plastic pitch is great, so there are no puddles on the pitch but both sets of players deserve credit because the rain was relentless.

“I was out for the warm-up and it was horrendous. I ran out after five minutes to shout at the fourth official and I came back in because I was soaked.

“It was a difficult day to play football but credit to the players because both sides tried to get the ball down and pass it.

“I thought we were brilliant down the left hand side for 15 minutes and we scored a great goal from a great delivery.

“I thought we got ourselves off on the front foot and we had a great 15 minutes.

“I was really pleased with what we were doing. Then we moved into the second half and it became really scrappy for both sets of players because of the conditions.

“But Paul Heatley got in a couple of times and there keeper made a couple of great saves.

“All in all, it is pleasing result and we got the three points which is all you can ask for.

“So we will take that and move on,” added Baxter.

And Dungannon boss Lindsay says the conditions played a part in his side not being at their best.

“The weather conditions were horrendous. The match was very flat. They scored early from a set-piece and the first half didn’t get any better from either side.

“They had a couple of half chances and the match just felt very flat.

“Maybe that was to do with the conditions but even in the ground seemed flat.

“The second half we changed it a wee bit and I thought we were a bit better but we didn’t really trouble them.

“And I’m not sure if we did enough to get something out of the game.”

But Lindsay says they changed things about in the second half and had a go at Crusaders.

“We went two up-front and we had a wee half chance and their keeper makes a good save.

“We had a couple of half chances and didn’t take them. They did take one of their chances and that is why they are close to the top of the table and we are three from the bottom.

“We knew it was going to be difficult coming to the home of the champions and you have to be at the top of your game to win here, but we weren’t today.

“But I can’t criticise my players for their attitude of their effort but I thought we were very flat today, especially in the first half.

“But will just have to move on and get ready for the next one,” said Lindsay.