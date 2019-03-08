Crusaders striker Jordan Owens wants maximum points against Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders Jordan Owens expects a tough afternoon at the office as they travel to face Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

And the big striker knows they need maximum points from the clash as they attempt to catch second placed Ballymena United in the league standings.

“These are big games coming up. We have Warrenpoint on Saturday and that is a must win game and then we have Linfield on Tuesday.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we have to pick-up points in these games if we want to claim second place in the league.”

The Crues are on a high after last weekend’s 3-0 win against Ballymena United in the Tennent’s Irish Cup last eight and Owens - who scored against the Sky Blues - says it was a good result and performance.

“We knew it would be tough because Ballymena are a team that have been on form and David Jeffrey has them playing well.

“The wind played a factor but it was a good win and we defended well in the second half. In the first half we were outstanding and deserved the win,” he added.

The Crues now meet Coleraine in the semi-final of the Irish Cup.

“It will be a tough game and we are going to have to win the Cup the hard way as we have beaten Glentoran, Linfield and Ballymena United already.”