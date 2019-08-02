Crusaders v Wolves: Picture special as Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Seaview
Brave Crusaders exit Europe after giving Wolves a scare
For around 60 seconds it looked like Crusaders might achieve the unthinkable and dump Premier League side Wolves out of Europe.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/08/2019'Crusaders v Wolves Europa league game. 'Wolves Jonny and Crusaders Ross Clarke pictured in action during this evenings game at Seaview in Belfast, Northern Ireland.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/08/2019'Crusaders v Wolves Europa league game. 'Wolves Raul Jimenez pictured after scoring his teams 1st goal during this evenings game at Seaview in Belfast, Northern Ireland.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/08/2019'Crusaders v Wolves Europa league game. 'Crusaders fans pictured after Paul Heatley scored his teams 1st goal during this evenings game at Seaview in Belfast, Northern Ireland.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.