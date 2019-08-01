Crusaders: We need to raise our game again for Wolves clash says Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter has challenged his Crusaders players to raise their game again when they take on Wolves in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier tonight.

The Crues earned the plaudits for their performance at Molineux last week despite slipping to a 2-0 defeat.

Baxter hailed it as the proudest moment he has had as a manager as his side produced an inspired defensive display to frustrate their Premier League opponents for large parts of the game.

He is hoping for a similar showing in front of their own fans at Seaview tonight.

“It’s making sure their confidence levels are high, mentally. They stood up to the test last week and they have to do it again,” he said.

“If you’ve done it once there’s no reason why you can’t do it again. You’re playing against world stars, not a team you feel like you’ve got a chance of beating.

“They are leagues above us. They have the ability to slaughter you. We have to make sure we stay in the game, even though it is our home tie. It’ll be a different type of atmosphere, a Crusaders home atmosphere, it’ll be something different. I hope we can bring something which will ask them a few questions.”

The Crues drew high praise from Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo after the first leg.

“He said ‘bravo, your team were simply superb. It was a tactical masterclass’ and that says a lot from a Premier League manager,” added Baxter. “It’s not often you come out feeling elated about a defeat but when you come into this cauldron with a noise level of 29,000 people, that is just awesome.”