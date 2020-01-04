Crusaders will not underestimate Dundela challenge

Stephen Baxter says Irish Cup holders Crusaders will not be underestimating fifth round opponents Dundela when they visit Seaview this afternoon.

Dundela defeated Crusaders 2-1 in the semi-final of the competition back in 1955 and then went on to stun Glenavon in the final, beating the Lurgan Blues 3-0 at Windsor Park as they famously lifted the trophy.

But Baxter says his current crop of players will not be taking the east Belfast side lightly.

“It’s very important not to underestimate the challenge of Dundela,” said the Crues boss.

“They are a top Championship team, they have been there or thereabouts for the last three or four years.

“I’ve known them all my life having grown up in east Belfast.

“I know the club and the players, we have played them in a lot of pre-season friendlies in recent years, they are really good people.

“It will be a big day out for them and we will certainly not underestimate the challenge that lies ahead of us.

“We go into the game playing with confidence after the last two results.

“We will be doing all we can to progress to the next round, and we certainly won’t be taking our foot off the gas I can assure you of that.”

Striker Jamie McGonigle has impressed as the Crues hit the goal trail in the last two games, hitting nine against Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town.

McGonigle has scored three in his last five games, including a spectaular strike at Milltown on New Year’s Day.

“Jamie has that in his locker, we’ve seen him do that three or four times this season already,” said Baxter.

“He strikes the ball so well. He’s working hard off the ball now as well, which is something we have brought into his game.

“When you have a player with that natural ability you have to try and push him on.

“Warrenpoint have been hard to beat in recent weeks, but we got away from them.

“We passed it well and got into good areas to score goals.

“We had to work hard as we always have to, as you don’t get anything given to you in this league.

“It was pleasing to play so well away from home.

“It was 4-0 but it could have been ten, the keeper has made some unbelievable saves.”