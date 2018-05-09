Curtis Allen given green light for Glentoran game against Linfield in Europa League play-off

Curtis Allen has been cleared by the Irish Football Association to line out tonight for Glentoran in the club’s crucial Europa League play-off semi-final against Linfield.

The Glens lodged an appeal last week against a decision by the IFA Disciplinary Committee to ban Allen for three games following his red card for violent conduct on April 17 against Dungannon Swifts.

A review of video footage from the fixture and documentation led to a ruling from the IFA Appeals Board today that on “a majority view that the appeal should be allowed and the red card issued to Mr Allen rescinded. The Board consider, on a majority basis, the referee did make a clear and obvious error in dismissing Mr Allen”.

Allen’s appeal was based around a denial he was “acting violently” but instead that the striker “was tackled by opposing players and was the victim of an aggressive action rather than the aggressor”.

A statement by the IFA Appeals Boards confirmed a decision “to deal with this appeal by way of an expedited hearing on the papers because the player, Mr Curtis Allen, could possibly play in a Europa League play-off match on 9 May 2018”.