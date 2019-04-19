Curtis Allen hits two as Glentoran beat Newry City

NEWRY CITY 0 GLENTORAN 2

Glentoran remain on course for seventh spot in the Danske Bank Premiership table and a Europa League play-off position after Curtis Allen’s first half double steered them to victory at Newry last night.

City, coming off the back of successive wins, will be hoping Institute do them a favour when they take on bottom side Ards this afternoon.

Newry began on the front foot and went close inside four minutes when Dara Noonan saw his header deflected over following a Tiarnan Rushe free-kick before Thomas McCann shot narrowly wide from 25 yards two minutes later.

However, it was the Glens who took the lead midway through the first period as they punished the hosts in clinical fashion. Darren Murray put McCann under pressure midway inside the Newry half to steal the ball and play in Allen. It was all about the striker from thereon in as he cut inside onto his right foot to coolly slot past Andy Coleman in the Newry goal.

While the visitors were in front, Newry still continued to create opportunities to find the net and after John Boyle had seen his goalbound shot blocked on 29, Noonan went even closer than his earlier effort as his header from a Josh Durnin corner took a nick off a defender to loop onto the top of the crossbar.

However, as the first half entered its final stages, Mick McDermott’s men stepped it up a gear and almost doubled their advantage on 39 minutes.

Murray got the better of Boyle down the right to cut into the penalty area before sliding the ball across the six-yard box. Just when it looked like John Herron was about to sidefoot home, McCann got back to clear off his toe.

However, the East Belfast men did make it 2-0 four minutes before the interval, with a goal that was as simple as it was effective.

Murray launched a long throw into the box from the right and following Gavin Peers’ flick on, Allen cleverly volleyed it home from six yards out.

With a 2-0 lead going into the second period, the Glens began to dominate after the break and Allen and Murray both went close to making it three before the latter produced an excellent bit of skill to lift the ball over Boyle’s head only to put in a weal shot straight at Coleman shortly after the hour.

While Newry were very much second best, they almost pulled one back on 69 minutes when Boyle met a Rushe corner and Glentoran keeper Elliott Morris had to be alert to push it over the crossbar.

At the other end, Allen was denied his hat-trick goal six minutes from time by the outstretched leg of Coleman as the Glens comfortably saw the win out.

Newry City AFC: Coleman, King, M Hughes, Noonan, Boyle (Teggart 73), McCann, Durnin (Cavalcante 73), S Hughes, Lavery (Pender 63), McCabe, Rushe

Subs not used: Maguire, Mullen, Delaney, Windvogel

Glentoran: Morris, Kerr, Kane, Peers, Gordon (Birney 72), Herron, Pepper, Gallagher (McMahon 69), Allen (O’Neill 90), Murray, McDaid

Subs not used: McLaughlin, McCarthy, Gwiazda, Glover

Referee: Shane Andrews