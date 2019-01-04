D-Day for Institute’s Michael McCrudden

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is hopeful striker Michael McCrudden will be fit for tomorrow’s Irish Cup home tie against Warrenpoint (KO 3pm).

However, if selected McCrudden would be cup-tied for the remainder of the competition and may harm his chances of moving to another Premiership club during the January transfer window.

“Look, Michael is available for selection like everyone else is, and like everyone, if they are able and good enough to go into the team then they play, yes he has been carrying a few knocks in recent weeks, in fact he has been living with pain killers to get through games for the two weeks, but if he’s fit,” he stated.

“As far as we are concerned Michael is our player to at least the end of the season and that’s the same for every player, they are all contracted until the end of the season and some have already signed up for next season.”

The ’Stute boss believes McCrudden is currently the best player in the Danske Bank Premiership.

His skipper has netted 18 goals this season and is joint top scorer in the division alongside Joe Gormley.

“I believe at this minute in time Michael McCrudden is the best player in the league, there’s no doubt about it,” he insisted.

“But as I said, Joe Gormley is a serious player in the Irish League and his goalscoring record probably will never be beaten, but in my opinion Michael is the best player in the Irish League.

“To match Joe Gormley at this stage of the season is fantastic for Michael, but it’s not just his goalscoring, it’s his all round play.

“His link-up play alongside Joe (McCready) and Ronan Doherty has been superb and I would have to say that Michael would be the first to say that he has been getting some great service this season and because of that you can’t discredit the work from the rest of the boys.

“But Michael has been top draw and his goalscoring record speaks for itself and because of that as I said I believe he’s the best player in the Irish League.”

’Stute suffered a major injury blow going into the Warrenpoint tie, with the new that centre-back Mark Scoltock will be out for at least a month.

The defender injured his knee in their recent draw at Glenavon and McLaughlin confirmed the ex-Limavady United man is out for a number of weeks.

“Unfortunately Scolty has injured his medial ligaments and he’ll probably be out for month, which is unfortunate for him because he has been flying and been a big part in the joy that we have been getting over the last few weeks, so having him out for the next few weeks is going to be a bit of a loss,” he added.

“While a few players looked leggy at Newry City on Tuesday, we may need to change things around against Warrenpoint.”

McLaughlin looks set to add midfielder Tommy McBride to his squad in the coming days.

The 26-year-old, who was released by Finn Harps at the end of the last season, has been training with ’Stute for the last few weeks.

“Look, with our crazy recent schedule I haven’t been able to sit down and talk with Tommy, but I’m hopeful that will happen later this weekend or the start of next week,” explained McLaughlin.

“Tommy is a quality player and his attitude these last few weeks has been brilliant. He hasn’t missed a training session and has been at all our games, home and away and even done the warm-up at Glenavon on Saturday. So, as I said, he’s a player I’ll hopefully get over the line sooner rather than later.”