Danske Bank Premiership champions to face League of Ireland kings if deal can be done

The champions of the Danske Bank Premiership look set to meet the League of Ireland champions in a two legged tie called the Champions match later this year - but a deal has yet to be done.

The games which were announced on Tuesday by the FAI and will take place once the League of Ireland season concludes in October.

Details of the new fixture was announced at the launch in Dublin of the 2019 League of Ireland campaign that begins on Friday.

But The Northern Ireland Football League says nothing has been agreed on.

The statement read: The NI Football League note today’s announcement at the SSE Airticity League Launch regarding the potential formation of a new competition between the winners of the of the Danske Bank Premiership and SSE Airticity League.

“We were aware that initial discussions had taken place between the Irish FA and FAI but did not expect any formal announcements at this stage.

“We look forward to consultation and receiving further detail regarding this opportunity, which we will consider with our member clubs.

Teams from both leagues featured in the All-Ireland Setanta Cup, a tournament which ended in 2014 with clubs voicing concerns over fixtures.

Linfield are the current Danske Bank Premiership leaders are six ahead of second placed Ballymena United despite playing a game more whereas Dundalk are the holders of the League of Ireland and once again the favourites to claim this year’s league title.

“Our colleagues up in the north are very happy with the dates,” said League of Ireland director Fran Gavin on Tuesday.

“It is significant prize money which we will announce in the next few weeks.”

The first leg is set to take place shortly after the FAI Cup final on November 3.