DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Crusaders hit six against Carrick Rangers at Seaview

Stephen Baxter’s men showed on Saturday why they are top of the Irish League standings - while it was the same old story for Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden.

The Crues were in sublime form as they cruised to a 6-0 victory, while Carrick once again shipped goals at an alarming rate.

McAlinden must be pulling his hair out as all his pre-planning went out the window in the second minute as the Crues got their first of the afternoon.

No doubt McAlinden wanted his side to be compact and disciplined for the opening 15 to 20 minutes and frustrate Crusaders - but that plan lasted for less than 120 seconds.

Crues manager Baxter is at the other end of the scale as his side are unbeaten in 23 games.

And after lifting the County Antrim Shield last week, they are buzzing with confidence before they face Dungannon Swifts in the semi-final of the League Cup tomorrow night.

The Crues are loaded with quality and that was evident at the weekend.

On Saturday, keeper Harry Doherty - even though he conceded six - once again proved his worth with a number of fantastic saves. The score would have been a lot worse if he hadn’t been there.

And new recruit Ralph Kattoy looked as if he could play a bit - but Carrick need points fast and they are not as bad as some of their score lines suggest - but they have to do better and hopefully Darren Henderson can give them a bit of a cutting edge.

If Carrick boss McAlinden was hoping his side would keep it tight in the early exchanges that sadly wasn’t the case as Jamie Glackin put the Crues ahead in the second minute.

It was 2-0 in the 12th minute as Mark McCrystal rifled home from the edge of the box and the visitors now had a mountain to climb.

On 29 minutes it was 3-0. A cross from Colin Coates on the left was met by Billy Joe Burns and his header gave Carrick keeper Harry Doherty no chance. It really was one-way traffic.

Carrick made a change at half-time and started the half brightly and had a shout for a penalty in the 49th minute but it was turned down by referee Tim Marshall.

It was 4-0 in the 52nd minute as Paul Heatley’s effort flew home after a deflection off Mark Surgenor.

It was 5-0 in the 70th minute as Matthew Snoody chipped Doherty.

Then right at the death it was 6-0 as Jordan Forsythe headed home a David Cushley corner-kick.

It could have been 7-0 moments later but Gavin Whyte and Cushley were denied by the post and Doherty.

Crusaders: Jensen, Burns (Forsythe, 61), McChrystal (Caddell, 71), Coates, Lowry, Ward, Snoddy, Glackin, Bonner, Heatley (Cushley, 54), Whyte

Subs (not used): O’Neill, Owens

Carrick Rangers: Doherty, Surgenor, Gage, Chapman, Taggart, Scannell (McAllister, 61; Hassin, 81), Smith, Larmour, Kottoy, Henderson, McNulty (Mooney, 46).

Subs (not used): Fogarty, Morrow

referee: T.Marshall