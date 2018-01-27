DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Crusaders hit six past sorry Carrick Rangers at Seaview

Crusaders 6 Carrick Rangers 0

Crusaders are still flying high at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership after a 6-0 win against Carrick Rangers.

The Crues were just too good for Carrick and manager Stephen Baxter will have been pleased with his side's display.

If Carrick boss Davy McAlinden had been hoping his side would keep it tight in the early exchanges but sadly that wasn't the case as Jamie Glackin put the Crues ahead in the 2nd minute.

It was 2-0 in the 12th minute as Mark McCrystal shot home and the visitors now had a mountain to climb.

On 29 minutes it was 3-0. A cross from Colin Coates on the left was met by Billy Joe Burns and his header gave Carrick keeper Harry Doherty no chance.

Carrick made a change at half-time and started the half brightly and had a shout for a penalty in the 49th minute but it was turned down by referee Tim Marshall.

It was 4-0 in the 52nd minute as Paul Heatley's effort flew home after a deflection off Mark Surgenor.

It was 5-0 in the 70th minute as Matthew Snoody chipped the advancing Doherty.

Then right at the death is was 6-0 as Jordan Forsythe headed home a David Cushley corner.

It could have been 7-0 moments later but Gavin Whyte and Cushley were denied by the post and Doherty.