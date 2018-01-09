DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Linfield strike late to sink Carrick Rangers

New signing Kurtis Byrne kept Linfield’s fading title chances alive by plundering a late winner in last night’s clash against Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

David Healy’s boys huffed and puffed and looked destined to lose further ground in their defence of the Danske Bank Premiership until the former St Pat’s striker pounced.

They still have a mountain the climb if the Gibson Cup is to remain at Windsor Park. Although they moved up to fourth in the table, they remain a whooping 14 points behind high flying Crusaders.

It has to be said, it wasn’t pretty stuff on the shores of Belfast Lough. In saying that, the windy conditions and heavy rain made it difficult for both teams.

Although the Blues dominated the first half, they came up against an inspired goalkeeper in Harry Doherty, who produced a string of excellent first half saves.

Stephen Lowry really should have done better on 13 minutes when he got on to the end of an Andy Waterworth cross, but he could only direct his header over the crossbar.

Seconds later, Lowry’s pin-point pass sent new signing Achille Champion hurtling through the middle, but Doherty was out quickly to save with his feet.

Rangers retaliated with Denver Gage meeting a corner kick whipped in by Eamon McAllister, but he failed hopelessly to get his header on target.

Campion, who was proving to be quite a handful for the home defence then linked up brilliantly with Byrne, whose sent in a blistering drive from a narrow angle, that Doherty did well to touch wide.

It was all one-way traffic. Defender Mark Haughey then sent Campion clear again and, after producing a wonderful first touch, that man Doherty was again out like a flash to save.

The Blues appeared to be gradually wearing down their opponents and they were right out of luck on 30 minutes. This time Byrne benefited from a clever piece of work from Haughey and, after beating Doherty with a low drive, defender Danny Magill poped up on the line to hoof clear.

Ironically, Rangers had a wonderful chance to break the deadlock six minutes prior to half time when Chris Morrow’s free kick found the unmarked Gage at the back post, but the big defender could only managed to shoot against the legs of Carroll.

The Blues had a lucky escape after the restart when Carroll fluffed a clearance which was intercepted by Andrew Mooney, but the big international shot stopper got back to retrieve the situation.

Then midfielder Chris Morrow tried his luck with a dipping shot from wide on the right that Carroll was relieved to see dip over the crossbar.

But the Blues upped the ante with both Josh Robinson and Haughey both shooting narrowly wide. Robbie Garrett’s excellent pass then sent Campion free inside the box, but that man Doherty got down brilliantly to save.

The big away support at last has something to smile about with Byrne’s breakthrough strike 10 minutes form time.

Substitute Ryan Strain roared into the box on the left side and crossed for Byrne to volley home an unstoppable drive.

CARRICK RANGERS: Doherty, Smyth, Edgar, Gage, Chapman, Taggart, McAllister, Morrow (Roy 82), Smith (Nimick 71), Mooney, Magill.

Unused subs: McKenna, Green, Hassin.

LINFIELD: Carroll, Robinson, Haughey, Callacher, Waterworth (Quinn 85), Lowry, Millar (Strain 78), Byrne, Clarke, Garrett, Campion.

Unused subs: Adams, Fallon, Mitchell.

REFEREE: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn).