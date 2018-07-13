Darren Murphy to leave IFA coaching role to focus on Linfield

Darren Murphy has confirmed his is to leave his position at the Irish FA to focus on his coaching role with Linfield.

The former Dungannon Swifts boss has been an Elite Performance Coach with the IFA for three years, but will leave the role at the end of August. “I’ve been trying to do both roles but it’s physically not possible,” said the 43-year-old, who joined Blues manager David Healy’s backroom team in May.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the association and have learnt a lot working under Jim Magilton. It was a great experience but it’s time now to focus all my energy on my coaching role at Linfield.

“It’s a great period for the Irish League and I knew it was the right time for me to get back in.”

Murphy made his debut in the Linfield dugout during Saturday’s 4-1 pre-season friendly win over Dundela.