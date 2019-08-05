David Healy aiming for away edge in Europa League test with Sutjeska for Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy counts an away goal as key to the Blues’ latest European adventure.

Having reached the Europa League third-round qualifier stages against Montenegrin champions FC Sutjeska on Tuesday, Healy is aware of the value of returning back to Belfast with a boost.

A 3-2 success over two legs against HB Torshavn arrived thanks to two away goals and now Linfield will aim for a repeat reward.

Success would hand Linfield a test with APOEL or Qarabag, with the champions’ Danske Bank Premiership title defence kicking off this weekend against Institute.

“The plan will be to push for an away goal, which is important at this stage,” said Healy on the official Linfield website. “Whatever the score heading into the last 10 minutes, we will be pushing for an away goal to take back to Belfast next Tuesday.

“We’ve got the players that can do it and the belief.

“They proved against a decent Torshavn team they could keep a clean sheet, we’ve got goals in the team, in and around wide areas and midfield.

“We’ve not scored this season off a set-play so that’s something we will look to add.

“We had a look at the draw but the challenge is in front of us, the here and now is important.

“This will be a tough ask against a good side, the Montenegrin champions.

“But our players have the appetite now and are enjoying it, these European trips are important as a bonding exercise but the players have taken everything on board.

“We went to a training camp in Marbella and it seems like a lifetime ago given how many games since but part of the plan was fitness but also as part of preparations for the European campaign and high temperatures.

“So I thank the players for the level of commitment and desire shown over a short period of time.

“We will have to protect two or three of the players to make sure we’re ready for Institute but we’ve got good players to step in.”