David Healy: Criticism helps drive us on

Linfield boss David Healy says criticism only helps spur him on even more.

The Blues came in for some stick last season after a campaign to forget as they finished trophyless without any European football.

Butspeaking after lifting the first silverware of the 2018/19 season Healy says that abuse has made them even hungrier to bring success to the club.

“I’m immensely proud every day I come to work for this football club,” he said.

“I feel privileged and lucky, even when the supporters are giving me a bit of stick at times.

“I’ve had stick as a player for the last 15/20 years, I don’t enjoy it, but I try and thrive of it and use it.

“I get a buzz off people writing us off. I did the same as a player.

“I was written off last year as a young, naive coach/manager who was out of his depth.

“It was great, I try to use it to inspire the players.”

It certainly seemed to inspire the Linfield players on Saturday, who despite not being at their free-flowing best produced a display full of heart and commitment to see them over the line.

“We weren’t at our best, but what we were today was resilient,” said Healy.

“We showed a lot of character, we showed a lot of desire to put our bodies on the line when we needed to.

“I couldn’t fault the players from one to eleven they gave absolutely everything.

“In the second half we were bombarded with long throws, long free kicks and long balls into our box, but the players stood up to it, which is a credit to them today.

“People can make their own minds up about who deserved to win, there will be differing opinions, but we had the big moment in the game, and we won the game.

“Yes it would have been nice to go an play a bit better, but the players deserve so much credit with the way they stood up to the challenge today.

“A lot of questions were asked about us defensively at the start of the season, the players proved themselves today putting their bodies on the line.

“My only worry was a decision going against us, which given some of the other decisions today wouldn’t have surprised me.”

Healy had a special metion for Man of the Match Jimmy Callacher, who was superb on the day.

“I had a heart-to-heart with him last year, he needed to be doing better in certain aspects, and he has taken that on board and been immense this season.

“He’s a threat from set plays, he puts his body on the line, he organises people and he’s a big player for this club.

“Like Andy (Waterworth) and Jamie (Mulgrew) he has been a massive player for me personally.”