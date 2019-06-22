David Healy: Extended two year deal at Linfield

Linfield have announced manager David Healy has penned a new two year deal at the club.

Healy has led the Blues to two Gibson Cups in three seasons as well as an Irish Cup , League Cup and County Antrim Shield since his appointment in October 2015.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told Linfieldfc.com “I am delighted to announce that the club has agreed a contract extension with our manager David Healy. This new contract will take effect from July 1st and will run for three years until the end of 2022.

Since his appointment in October 2015, David has brought considerable success to the club, including two league title wins. He has been working closely with the board and the general manager to develop our plans for the future and it is very pleasing that David will be in place to hopefully, see these plans brought to fruition.

The manager, his staff and the players are now totally focused on preparations for our European games next month. It is fantastic for the club to be back on the champions league stage and the manager will be given our full backing to enable the team to compete at this level and to prepare for the defence of our league titles next season.”

Healy added “I’m absolutely delighted to have reached agreement for this contract extension. I love being manager of this football club and I love the challenges that come with it.

I’m really looking forward to the challenge that next season will bring and it’s great to be back working in pre season with what is a really great group of players.

I’ve got a dedicated coaching and backroom team alongside me Ander together, we will aim to improve and drive on the players to further successes in the coming years.

I really want to thank the board for the support and faith that they have shown in me and I’m looking forward to continue working closely with them, the team committee the general manager and the recently appointed recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown.

We have good people and good structures in place to meet what are sure to be difficult challenges ahead. We are well aware of the improvements that other clubs have made but my staff and players will be ready for and welcome the challenge.”

The Blues face Norweigen side Rosenborg in the Champions League qualifying first round but will start their preparations for that tie against Motherwell at Windsor Park next Saturday.