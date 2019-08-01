David Healy hails Andy Waterworth as Linfield march past Torshavn

Andy Waterworth stepped up to deliver for Linfield once again in Europe.

The striker broke the all-time record for goals in Europe for the club in the Faroe Islands last week and at Windsor Park he netted from the penalty spot to see the Blues safely through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League on a 3-2 aggregrate score.

HB Torshavn have been dealt with. Next up is FK Sutjeska from Montenegro, with the Blues travelling for the first leg on Tuesday.

Linfield fans enjoyed their 1-0 victory and the Linfield board will enjoy the £1 million financial windfall from UEFA in prize money that they are now guaranteed.

Waterworth now has seven goals in continental competition. What a huge player he is for the Blues.

Torshavn had been physical in the Faroes and they started the same way in Belfast with a succession of fouls against Linfield.

Eight minutes in French midfielder Bastien Hery almost made them pay when he sent Waterworth clear with a delightful pass.

Just as it looked as though the striker would add to his European tally, visiting goalkeeper Bjarti Mork made a fine save.

Stung by that, Torshavn mounted their first meaningful attack moments later with Trondur Jensen firing over the bar.

That effort clearly gave the away side more confidence, with Simun Samuelsen testing Rohan Ferguson with a low shot.

Then, on 20 minutes, Joel Cooper came to the party with some fabulous skill to outwit Jogvan Roi Davidsen, who brought him down for a penalty.

Waterworth delivered the perfect finish from the spot.

He truly is the man for the big occasion.

“Andy has been brilliant for me in my time as manager,” said Healy. “He always comes up with big goals when he need them and that was another one.

“It’s great for us to make it through to the next round.

“The players deserve a lot of credit.”

Torshavn had their moments in attack but not enough to truly test the Blues, who were resolute with Jimmy Callacher in storming form.

At the other end, with help from Daniel Kearns and Hery, Cooper was a constant threat on the left wing, teasing the HB backline.

Seconds before the break, Jordan Stewart fed Chris Casement down the right and he delivered a wonderfully inviting cross with Waterworth inches away from the doubling his side’s lead.

The second period followed the pattern of the first - with Linfield on top, though late on Casement almost gifted Torshavn a leveller.

His poor backpass fell to Samuelsen but he blazed over to the relief of the home fans.

Linfield had made it. Deservedly so.

LINFIELD: Ferguson, Casement, Stafford, Callacher, Quinn, Stewart (Millar, 75), Hery, Mulgrew, Cooper, Waterworth, Kearns (Lavery, 70).

Subs (not used): Moore, Larkin, Clarke, Fallon, Mitchell.

HB TORSHAVN: Mork, Davidsen, Askham, Andersen, Egilsson, Justinussen, Jensen, Hlodversson (Soylu, 60), Samuelsen, Joensen (Petersen, 75), Pingel (Olsen, 60).

Subs (not used): Lamhauge, Johansen, Wardum, Solheim.

Referee: Halil Meler (Turkey).