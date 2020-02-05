David Healy hails 'crucial' win as Linfield go back to the summit

LINFIELD boss David Healy blew a sigh of relief on a night his team returned to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

It took an Andy Waterworth double strike to see off gutsy Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Kris Lindsay’s team produced a performance that certainly makes a mockery of lowly League position.

Daniel Hughes shot the County Tyrone side into the lead, before Waterworth took centre-stage – he took his goal tally for the season to 15.

Although it was a far from a vintage showing from Healy’s boys, the former Northern Ireland striker admitted he was happy to win ugly.

“We’ve played better, but you get the same three points winning 2-1 or putting eight in against Glenavon which we did in our last home game,” said Healy.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got there in the end.

“It was hard work. It was crucial we got the three points. I don’t mind admitting we were running down the clock in the last few minutes.

“Circumstances dictated. We had to take the sting out of the game.

“The turning point in the game was us equalising seconds after they had taken the lead.

“If it had of gone 10 or 20 minutes, then it would have been difficult.

“But we got ourselves back into it again a a good point.”

Healy admitted it was all about getting over the finish line, regardless of the performance.

“It’s all about putting points on board,” he added. “Every team around the top five or six are in the same boat.

“We were deservedly beaten by Larne last week – beaten by a better team on the night.

“Are they a better team than us overall? I don’t think so, but they were better on the night.

“There is a small percentage between all the teams . . . and there are fine margins in games.

“We don’t have the luxury of being five of six points clear in the table because other teams have improved.

“Everyone is talking about how great the other teams have been . . . Glentoran, Crusaders and Cliftonville. We are a club in crisis by all accounts.

“I keep asking the players for more and more. Our position in the table doesn’t lie. Have we been at our best? I don’t think so. I think there is still a gear or two to come from us.”

Swifts boss Lindsay insisted his team deserved something from the game.

“I thought our level of performance was great,” he said. “I’m disappointed with the result, not the display.

“We did really, really well all over the pitch. Defensively we were strong, we limited them in terms of chances.

“And, going forward, we looked really lively. When Linfield were keeping the ball in the corner near the end, tells you how well we performed.

“If we keep producing displays like that, I’ll be happy and we’ll not be long climbing the table – we’ll win more than we lose. There were lots and lots of positives to take from the game.”