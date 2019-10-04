David Healy ready for battle with Crusaders

David Healy feels whoever finishes above Crusaders come the end of the season will be crowned league champions.

Stephen Baxter’s side currently lead the way at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership by five points after an impressive start to the season.

The Blues are in hot pursuit though and can cut the gap to four points with a win at Seaview tonight.

Healy though knows it will be a tough task against the Shore Road men who have only lost one game so far this season.

“Crusaders have started the season really well,” said the Lifield boss.

“They have kicked on from their European journey.

“They have been incredible over the last few years with the success they have had.

“If you finish above Crusaders and still don’t win the league then you would be very disappointed.

“We look forward to the challenge. Crusaders have a lot of players in different areas who can hurt you.

“They’re in good form, we’re away from home, so that probably makes us slight underdogs going there.”

Healy feels the Blues are very close to firing on all cylinders after their bid to retain the Gibson Cup was put on hold due to their extended run in Europe.

They have three games in hand on the leaders, but with four wins on the bounce, including a 7-0 hammering of Glenavon last week, Healy said it shows there is certainly no European hangover at Windsor Park.

“I’m sick and tired of people talking about a European hangover,” he said.

“I think the hangover was probably the 45 minutes we had at Solitude when we arrived home after the disappointment in Qarabag.

“We have recorded four league wins in a row now. We’re winning games, keeping clean sheets, and we’ve still a couple of guys nearing a comeback from injury.

“The win over Glenavon is as good as we have been this season.

“It was very pleasing - performance, result, goals, clean sheet.

“We had a clinical, ruthless edge in the second half, sometimes it can be easy to slide into mediocrity when you’ve a first half lead like that, we didn’t.

“We went on and created numerous opportunities in the second half.

“It was a good day all round.”

The Crues also hit the goal trail last time out as they scored four second half goals to beat Glentoran 5-2 at Seaview.

Boss Baxter is relishing the visit from the champions, but he knows a win or a defeat will not be decisive in the race for the title.

“The match will give a measure of where both teams are at,” he said.

“You’re looking to pick up points to help you towards the title but a win isn’t going to win you the title.

“We will need a big performance, we need our big players to step up to the plate.

“Sometimes it’s too hard to call, but we are looking forward to it.

“You’re going to see the two teams come together, both playing very well with Linfield winning big on Saturday.

“So it’s going to be a big test and one we are looking forward to.

“They set the benchmark in our country - they are a fantastic football club but we have worked incredibly hard ourselves the last couple of years to get close to them and win those titles ourselves.

“We deserve a lot of credit for pushing ourselves into that position to challenge them.”