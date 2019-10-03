David Healy scoops Manager of the Month award

LINFIELD manager David Healy has won the NIFWA Manager of the Month award for the second time this season.

Healy added the September award to his August trophy, thanks to wins over Cliftonville, East Belfast, Glentoran, Ballinamallard United, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon.

Lee Bonis receives the award from NIFWA Chairman Stuart McKinley.

The Blues finished the month with a 100% record.

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer has won the NIFWA award on nine occasions.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy, Healy said: "Thanks to the Football Writers' for this award, which I'm here as a figurehead of Linfield to collect on behalf of my players who once again have been excellent.

"A lot of people spoke about a European hangover and were waiting for us to falter but we've come through six games unbeaten, with league wins over Cliftonville, Glentoran, Carrick and Glenavon - with clean sheets in all four of those matches - so we have had to work very hard."

Linfield's most impressive result in September was their 7-0 demolition of Glenavon.

Healy said: "In terms of the Glenavon result, they beat us 4-0 at Windsor on the day we lifted the title and that played into my team talk to an extent - we perhaps should have scored more at the weekend but the players did themselves proud.

"We now focus on our game against Crusaders at Seaview, where we expect a tough challenge. They have started the season very well and their performances against Wolves are an example of just how good of a side they are."

Meanwhile, Portadown striker Lee Bonis has been named Championship Player of the Month for September by NIFWA.

Bonis bagged four goals in the month as the Ports moved to the top of the Bluefin Sports Championship.

Upon collecting the Belleek award, Bonis said:"It was a big step up coming to Portadown and playing in this league.

"I didn't expect to get into the first team so soon but the players have made it easier for me. I just try to take my chances when they come to me and it has gone well so far.

"I think we could win the Championship this year, but there's a long way to go."