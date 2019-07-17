David Healy warning for Linfield players ahead of Europa League test

DAVID Healy has warned his players to respect Faroe Islands opposition, HB Torshavn as they quickly turn their attentions to next week’s Europa League second round qualifier.

The Blues were dumped out of the Champions League after a 4-0 defeat to Norwegian champions, Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim on Wednesday night.

And despite the emphatic 6-0 aggregate scoreline, Healy insists there was plenty of positives to take from the second leg tie.

It’s a quick turnaround to next Tuesday’s Europa League second round tie at the Gundadalur Stadium as Linfield’s European adventure continues but the Blues boss is delighted to go into that game after ‘an improved performance’ against Rosenborg.

“I was disappointed obviously to lose the game but on the positive side, before the game I asked for an improved performance and I felt I got that tonight even though the scoreline reflected differently,” he said.

“I certainly can’t fault the players. They matched Rosenborg for long periods in terms of possession. We lacked maybe a bit of belief in the final third but I can’t the players’ efforts.

Linfield manager David Healy at the Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim.

"Rosenborg are and have been an established club in European football for the last 15 or 20 years so we knew how difficult it was going to be and you always want the players to go out and put on a brave performance and they did that tonight."

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s tie, Healy warned they can ill afford to underestimate HB Torshavn.

“We look forward now to the challenge that Torshavn will bring to us. It will be tough. People may be looking at it on paper maybe thinking we’re only playing a team from the Faroe Islands but I warned the players that we will not be going into the game underestimating anybody. We’ll give them huge respect.”