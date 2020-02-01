David Jeffrey is hoping for a change in fortune for Ballymena United

David Jeffrey says it’s time to stand up and be counted after a tough couple of weeks for Ballymena United.

The Sky Blues suffered a cruel late defeat to Cliftonville in the County Antrim Shield final before losing their north Belfast rivals Crusaders four days later despite another spirited performance.

Jeffrey says he will keep encouraging the players as he believes their luck will change sooner rather than later.

“When the players had given so much, prepared so and do absolutely everything and you just don’t get it over the line it’s difficult,” he said.

“But I told the players afterwards that I didn’t want anyone getting down.

“I have seen players go through periods like this in the past and they end up not caring, they just don’t turn up.

“These are challenges and you have to keep encouraging.

“You have to stand up and be counted and I will keep supporting the players, and hopefully they will get that bit of good fortune they definitely deserve.

“No-one gave us a chance against Crusaders, they are a quality side, and we matched them brilliantly.

“It’s getting over the line that’s the thing.

“We head to Warrenpoint Town now, who will be boosted following their superb result away at Carrick Rangers, who have been playing superbly well.

“It’s a big week for both clubs.

“We will go there and give of our very best and hopefully we’ll maybe get that bit of good fortune you need in games as well.”

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray is hoping his side can keep their good form going today.

“Cup football is always special as we all know on the day it can go anyway, but we are looking forward to building on the success of recent weeks and building our performance levels against another top side,” said Gray.