David Parkhouse nets goal of the season contender as Derry City clinch victory

Derry City 2 Waterford 0

DAVID PARKHOUSE netted a goal of the season contender as Derry City got back on the winning trail against Waterford at Brandywell.

The striker's first half double clinched a comfortable victory which saw the Candy Stripes close the gap on third spot.

The City striker took his season's tally to 11 goals as the Candy Stripes bounced back from their derby defeat to Finn Harps on Friday night.

And the pick of the goals was his second as he found the net with a brilliant 30 yard strike, having broken the deadlock with a 14th minute header.

He could've had a hat-trick during a dominant second half from the home side but was twice denied by Waterford keeper, Matthew Connor.

It mattered little as the Candy Stripes got back to winning ways to move them to within three points of third placed Bohemians.

Declan Devine was back in the dug out for this one after watching from the stands during the defeat to Finn Harps last Friday night which ended an eight game unbeaten run.

He made two changes from that derby loss with Michael McCrudden and Barry McNamee returning to the starting line-up at the expense of the injured Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ciaran Harkin who began on the bench.

Alan Reynolds made four changes from the team which defeated UCD 2-1 at the Bowl on their last outing with Kenny Browne, Karolis Chvedukas, Dean Walsh and Georgie Poynton all getting the nod. Shane Duggan and Browne both passed late fitness tests.

It was the first of two trips to Derry for Reynolds troops in the space of a week as they return to Foyleside next Monday night to take on City in the EA Sports Cup semi-final.

Derry had an early chance when Jamie McDonagh stole a yard on Robert Slevin before delivering a dangerous cross which fell to Coll at the back post but he snatched at the chance and blasted high over the bar.

The home side created a half chance from another McDonagh delivery deep to the back post where Coll headed it into the danger area but Parkhouse was unable to direct his header goalwards.

The striker made amends on 14 minutes. Gerardo Bruna switched the play with a terrific crossfield pass to send Coll into space. The left back crossed superbly over the head of Wateford keeper, Matthew Connor who could just watch as Parkhouse headed into the empty net.

Derry were very much in control and on 26 minutes Ally Gilchrist glanced a header narrowly wide from McNamee's inswinging corner.

Waterford attempted to work their way back into the contest but Zachary Elbouzedi blasted an effort high and wide on 38 minutes.

The Blues were applying pressure and from Elbouzedi's long throw-in Poynton attempted to claim the ball but dropped it under the challenge of Georgie Poynton with Coll clearing the danger.

Derry gained control of the match right on the stroke of half-time after a stunning 30 yard strike from Parkhouse who latched onto a lovely pass from McCrudden before sending his powerful strike into the net for his second of the night.

Dean Walsh tried his luck from distance in stoppage time but Peter Cherrie turned it behind with a neat save with outstretched hand from Cherrie.

City took a deserved lead into the interval but after a promising spell at the end of the half from Waterford that wonderful strike from Parkhouse left them with plenty to do in the second half.

Derry looked the most likely after the break and Bruna came so close with his curling free-kick from wide on the right with Sloggett almost getting a vital touch at the back post.

Devine introduced new signing, Grant Gillespie - his 23rd signing of the season - from the bench for his debut as Derry attempted to close up shop.

Parkhouse really should've completed his hat-trick on 69 minutes when McDonagh's low cross found him in space inside the six yard box but he tried to place his effort and it was saved by the feet of Connor.

The City frontman did well to peel off his marker and get onto the end of substitute, Ciaron Harkin's throughball but his left footed strike was saved comfortably by Connor.

Gillespie did superbly to weave his way through the Waterford defence but he was off balance when he eventually sent his shot wide of the mark on 78 minutes.

Darren Cole then blasted his effort over the bar from 12 yards when the ball fell kindly to him from Bruna's corner.

Gilchrist almost added a third with a powerful header from a corner with the last action of the game but it was a comfortable night for the home side.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll: J. McDonagh, G. Bruna, G. Sloggett, M. McCrudden (G. Gillespie 67); B. McNamee (C. Harkin 62); D. Parkhouse (C. Davis 83); Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, M. McChrystal, E. Stokes, J. Malone.

Waterford: M. Connor; J. Kavanagh, R. Feely, K. Browne, R. Slevin; T. Holland, S. Duggan, K. Chvedukas (JJ. Lunney 78), Z. Elbouzedi (C. Galvin 58); G. Poynton (M. O'Connor 58); D. Walsh; Subs Not Used - P. Martin, M. Kouogun.

Referee - Derek Tomney.