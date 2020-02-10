Dean Jarvis happy that Storm Ciara couldn't stop Larne from seeing off Institute

Defender Dean Jarvis admitted that Storm Ciara was the toughest conditions he has ever experienced.

The Larne left-back conceded that the wind and rain especially in the first half at the Brandywell was the worst he has ever played in and was delighted they secured a deserved victory over bottom side Institute.

Larne striker David McDaid holds off Institute centre-back Conor Tourish, during Saturday's encounter at the Brandywell.

“To be fair that was the worst match that I ever played in my life,” he insisted.

“In the first half we were battered with wind and rain coming right at us and then in the second half when we had the wind behind us, it wasn’t much better to be honest.

“We said before the game if we can keep it tight in the first half, see it out and then try to nick a couple of goals in the second half and thankfully that’s what we did.”

Tiernan Lynch’s side played the terrible conditions better and after Conor Tourish’s unfortunate own goal to break the deadlock, the visitors never really looked back.

“We try to obviously play a wee bit, but to be honest I was hard to even do that at times because of the wind, but thankfully the ball broke a few times and we got the win,” he added.

“We knew that we had to get a couple of shots if we had a chance because of the conditions and thankfully for us a couple of them went in.”

Striker David McDaid has netted seven goals in as many games since the turn of the year and Jarvis isn’t surprised that the former Derry City front man is banging in the ball into the net.

“Davy is just a wee goal poacher and he’s always going to be in and around the box getting the goals, so it’s up to us to supply him,” insisted Jarvis.

“He has said himself that he doesn’t need to get involved too much in the build up play, as he’ll be in the right areas when it comes in and he has been doing that very well recently, as he has been sticking the ball away on a regular basis recently.”

The 27-year-old since making the switch from League of Ireland kingpins Dundalk, has done well and believes the squad is good enough to finish the season strongly.

“I’m settled in to everything now and we have won something like six out of seven games that I have been involved in and we are obviously looking to push on,” he added.

“Looking at the league table we are now nine points off second and we still have sides who are below us to play before the break and then we’ll see where it takes us before the split.

“Then in the split, we’ll be just taking each game as it comes, which to be fair is exactly what we have been doing.

“Everyone above us apart from Linfield and Coleraine dropped points today and the boys have been chatting in the changing room about a few games earlier in the season when we dropped points, when they drew, so they are kind of kicking themselves.

“But listen stranger things have happened, yes obviously it’s going to be tough to possibly win the league, but there’s still European places up for grabs and hopefully we won’t be too far off, when the season ends.”