Declan Devine expected to take over at Derry City

DERRY City are expected to announce Declan Devine as their new manager later this evening.

The 45-year-old will make a dramatic return to his hometown club after his departure in 2013.

Since departing the Brandywell some five years ago, Devine has been working as a youth coach in the elite performance Club NI scheme.

Devine is going to have to hit the ground running as he looks to rebuild the Candystripes’ squad, as most of Kenny Shiels’ panel has already left the club.

Midfielder, Rory Hale has signed for Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders, while his younger brother Ronan has gone back to English Championship side Birmingham City, after his loan spell with Derry ended.

Scottish midfielder Nicky Low confirmed prior to the last game of the season that he was ending his two years with the club, while the likes of Aaron McEneff, Darren Cole, Jamie McDonagh, Ben Fisk, Aaron Splaine, Dan Seaborne, Kevin McHattie and Eric Grimes are all out contract.

Another man who is currently out of contract, which may be of interest to Devine, is former Brandywell favourite Barry McNamee, who is likely to leave FAI Cup finalists Cork City.

In his previous spell as Derry boss when appointed in 2012 Devine secured the FAI Cup in his first season in charge, defeating St Patrick’s Athletic in a memorable encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Also in his first season in charge the Candy Stripes reached the Setanta Cup Final, with the Crues winning 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out, after the game at the Oval had finished 2-2.

However, despite clinching another European spot in 2013 via the league, Devine lost the Derry job with many supporters feeling his sacking was harsh.

While Devine’s backroom team is yet to be revealed, one man who won’t be returning to Brandywell is ex-Derry midfielder Ruaidhri Higgins who had been strongly linked with the No. 2 role.

The Limavady man, an opposition analyst with Dundalk, was believed to be returning but instead has opted to remain with Stephen Kenny’s side.