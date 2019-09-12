Declan Devine wants Derry City history makers

Declan Devine is adamant his players can ensure that come 10.30pm tonight, Derry City remain the only club in League of Ireland history to have won the treble.

The Brandywell men take on treble chasing Dundalk in the EA Sports Cup Final with Devine stressing the players have a chance to create their own piece of history while maintain the club’s treble legacy.



“Of course we don’t want anybody else but Derry City being in the history books as winning the treble. It’s 30 years since we did it,” he insisted.



“We certainly want to win the trophy for ourselves but also, we want to make sure that our history remains our history.”



Now in his second spell as Candy Stripes boss, Devine is leading the club into his third cup final as manager and believes the encounter at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is going to be special.



“It’s brilliant. This is my third year as a manager and it’s my third major cup final,” he added. “One of them was at the Oval against Crusaders when we lost out on penalties, the other one was at the Aviva, but this is something special.



“To have a cup final against the best team in the country, maybe half a mile from where I was brought up, is something special.



“Cup finals come and go and the 90 minutes or 120 minutes come and go, but ultimately the result goes down in the history books for the rest of time and that’s something we want to address.”



Since his appointment, Devine has had to rebuild the squad virtually from scratch but feels this group of players had a great chance to etch their own entry into the club’s history books.



Quick to point out that Vinny Perth’s side will be a tough nut to crack as they are, in his opinion, serial winners and the best team in the country, Devine is worried not playing last weekend may hamper his side.



“We want to make sure this team, which was just kind of pulled together from left, right and centre, from all over the place, can actually stamp their name on history,” he explained. “They can put themselves into the history books as a Derry City team that went against the odds and beat a team that is expected to come here and win - let’s be honest.



“However as we well know football doesn’t work like that. We have to be very positive about our own ability going into the game.



“We haven’t had a game for a while either which hasn’t been a help.



“Dundalk are beating everybody in sight but it’ll be a fantastic occasion and something we are looking forward too. It’s something we don’t want to pass us by.



“We want to make sure we are right in it, right to the very end.



“There’s no doubt that we are underdogs. Dundalk are where they are because over the course of recent history, they have been continually building and adding quality, to what was already a quality squad. We under no illusions but we have ran them close.



“It’s not as if they’ve had it easy against us. They’ll be coming here really determined and they’ll know they have to be at their best but ultimately we’ll have to be at our best as well and make sure we embrace the occasion and not let it pass us by.



“It’s great the stadium will be full. It’s exactly what I said in my press conference whenever we were announced as a back-room team, that we wanted the Brandywell full again and we wanted the place rocking.



“This is something special but it can become even more special if you lift the trophy come 10.30pm on Saturday night.”



Devine confirmed that midfielder Greg Sloggett will have a late fitness test on his ankle injury while Darren Cole (knee) and Conor Davis (cup-tied) both miss out.