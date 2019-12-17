Demi Vance makes switch to Rangers from Glentoran

Demi Vance says she cannot wait to get started after joining Scottish Women’s Premier League side Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international makes the switch to Ibrox on an 18-month deal from Danske Bank Women’s Premiership side Glentoran.

Vance will make the move to Scotland in January when the club begin their pre-season and she feels it will benefit her international career.

“I’m very happy to sign my first professional contract with Rangers,” said the 28-year-old.

“It’s a club I have followed my whole life and to sign for them is a dream. I can’t wait to get started.

“I hope this opportunity means I can grow as a player and it can only be a good thing for myself and the international team.

“We have more players playing full time and that’s a good thing for the squad as it helps us to push on and one day achieve our goal which is to reach a major tournament.”

Vance, who has 60 caps for her country, impressed with Glentoran Women last season lifting the NIFL Women’s player of the year award as well as helping her side win the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Shield.

Rangers Women’s and Girls’ Football Manager, Amy McDonald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Demi to the club. She is an excellent addition to this new look squad we are building and sets a brilliant precedent of the standard of player we are going to be bringing to the club in the coming months.”