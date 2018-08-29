Dergivew stun Glenavon in Bet McLean League Cup

Dergview's Mathew Callaghan scores the only goal of the game against Glenavon
The big shock of the Bet McLe4an League Cup second round ties came at Mourneview Park where little Dergivew defeated Glenavon 1-0.

Matthew Callaghan’s goal sent the Lurgan Blues tumbling out.

Two goals from David Cushley helped CRUSADERS see off plucky PSNI at Seaview, the Premier League boys winniner 4-1.

Dylan Wilson fired the visitors ahead before Ross Holden and skipper Colin Coates struck.

David Jeffrey’s BALLYMENA UNITED defeated Dollingstown 5-1 at the Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar helped themselves to two goals apiece with Adam Lecky hitting his first for the club.

Relegated CARRICK RANGERS roared to a 6-0 win over Sport & Leisure at the Loughshore Hotel

Arena with goals from Stewart Nixon, who scored a hat-trick, Daniel Kelly (2) and Michael Smith.

The H&W Welders game against Portstewart at Tillysburn was abandoned due to an injury to home defender Dan Murray

Other results: Annagh United 1 Warrenpoint Town 3, Ballinamallard United 4 Lurgan Celtic 1; Newry Town 1 Knockbreda 0.Glentoran 3 Larne 2 (after extra time)