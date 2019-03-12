Derry City begin defence of EA Sports Cup at home to Longford Town

EA SPORTS Cup holders Derry City will welcome Longford Town in the second round of the competition next month.

The second round draw was made at the FAI Headquarters, Abbotstown earlier today (Tuesday) and Declan Devine's side will host the First Division outfit at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to begin their defence of the trophy.

The Candy Stripes clinched their 11th League Cup title last September at the Brandywell venue following a 3-1 victory over First Division side, Cobh Ramblers which ended a six year barren spell for the club.

Elsewhere, Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers will travel to the Carlisle Grounds to face First Division leaders Bray Wanderers whilst Cabinteely will travel to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians.

Cork City will welcome the winner of Limerick and Cobh Ramblers to Turner's Cross whilst Finn Harps will host Sligo Rovers in a north-west derby. Premier Division side UCD face Shelbourne at Tolka Park, Dundalk travel to Richmond Park to face St. Patrick's Athletic and Waterford will host First Division side Galway United.

EA SPORTS Cup - Second Round Draw:

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers

Cork City v Limerick/Cobh Ramblers

Derry City v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne v UCD

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Waterford v Galway United

All fixtures set to be played on April 1/2 with times and dates set to be confirmed at a later date.