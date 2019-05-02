Derry City Chairman donates monthly draw winnings to church

Derry City's monthly draw for April was won by club Chairman, Philip O'Doherty.

The presentation took place on Thursday morning with Mr O'Doherty handing the winnings over to Fr Joe Gormley from St Mary's chapel in Creggan, to help towards the recent renovations at the church.

The Derry chairman said he was delighted to pass on the cheque, adding that he had already met the hard-working committee involved with the parish.

"Fr Joe and the committee are doing fantastic work and I want to wish them the very best going forward," he said.

For his part, Fr Gormley said he was delighted with Mr O'Doherty's generosity and added that the team would very much be in his prayers.