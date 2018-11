DERRY CITY chairman Philip O'Doherty feels there's exciting times ahead for the club.

O'Doherty feels bringing back Declan Devine as manager is just one of the many positives steps he's taking to try and bring the glory days back to the Brandywell.

The Chairman now wants the city to back his new management team, as the club starts to reshape itself and also feels the new General Manager appointment, which will be filled in the coming weeks, will be another positive dimension to the club.