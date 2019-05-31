Derry City closing in on Premier Division striker

BRANDYWELL boss, Declan Devine, is understood to be on the verge of signing a striker as he looks to bolster his attacking options during the summer.

Sources close to the club have revealed the ‘Candy Stripes’ are currently in negotiations with the unnamed striker who is currently plying his trade in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage with both the player and his current club, however, Derry City is, understandably, not prepared to identify the player until the deal is sealed.

Devine has confirmed that the centre forward position was a key area he would like to strengthen when the summer transfer window opens on July 1st, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s whose loan deals are due to expire.

However, it is known that both players are keen to stay at the Brandywell with the latter claiming negotiations for a loan extension from his parent club, Colchester United, is ‘very close’ to being agreed.

“There’s been a lot of talks about staying until the end of the season,” said the Londoner. “I’m happy here and everything is good.

“There are talks and I think both clubs are close to agreeing terms so fingers crossed and let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Parkhouse, who broke Finn Harps’ hearts when netting twice in the 2-1 EA Sports Cup quarter-final victory last Monday night, and who leads the City scoring charts with seven goals, revealed Sheffield United and Derry are also currently involved in talks about extending his deal.

“I’m looking to do what’s best for me and at the minute there’s nothing set in stone,” he said. “We’ll just have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks as it’s getting closer to the end of the loan.

“The two clubs are talking and that’s between the two clubs, not me. I just want to focus on my football and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

With Michael McCrudden expected back following the mid-season break after recovering from a broken metatarsal, the Top of the Hill man will provide extra ammunition for Devine who looks to be on the verge of capturing another top rated striker as the club continues to chase European qualification.

While the Foylesiders are keeping a lid on their transfer targets, it's believed UCD striker, former Reading man, Conor Davis is on Devine's radar. The 21 year-old ended his four year association with Reading in 2018 when he signed for UCD as a replacement for Georgie Kelly who went to Dundalk.

And with the departure of midfielder, Gianni Seraf this week, who left by mutual consent, it has freed up some extra transfer funds for Devine.

