Derry City confirm Ben Doherty and Ciaron Harkin swap deal

DERRY City has announced the signing of midfielder, Ciaron Harkin from Coleraine on a two year-deal.

As part of the deal, ex-City midfielder, Ben Doherty joins Coleraine on a two-and-a-half year contract following his short loan spell with Glenavon.

Coleraine boss, Rodney McAree also confirmed the player swap deal on the club's website this evening (Sunday), claiming Harkin's 'love for Derry City meant the deal was a possibility."

And he was delighted to secure the signature of the versatile Doherty. The midfielder becomes McAree's second acquisition as Bannsiders boss following the arrival of Jamie Glackin.

The 21-year-old joined Glenavon on loan at the start of this season and has scored two goals in 15 league starts, for whom he has featured at left-back and in central midfield.

The Derry native has won numerous caps for the Northern Ireland under-21 side and joins his father Eamon in playing for Coleraine.

"We are delighted to secure the services of a quality footballer who is adaptable at playing across different positions," he said. "Ben has a great eye for goal, he has a terrific delivery at set pieces and a sweet left foot.

"He is eager to get started and I'm looking forward to working with him."

The club also confirmed that Doherty will wear the number 23 shirt and will be in contention to make his debut against H&W Welders in the Irish Cup next weekend.

Meanwhile, following a two-year stint with Coleraine, Creggan native, Harkin will play his final match for the Bannsiders on New Year's Day.

The midfielder has been a mainstay in the Coleraine engine room but the lure of a return to his boyhood heroes proved too hard to turn down.

"Ciaron has been one of the best players I've worked with here at Coleraine," McAree added.

"His love for Derry City meant the deal was a possibility and I believe that was the only club he'd leave us for.

"We wish him the best of luck and I'm sure everyone involved with the club thanks Ciaron for his contribution."