Derry City confirm French midfielder Gianni Seraf has left the club

DERRY CITY has confirmed the departure of French midfielder Gianni Seraf who leaves the club after just three months.

The 24 year-old attacking midfield man hasn't made the impact Derry boss, Declan Devine had hoped having made just one start, against Longford Town in the second round of the EA Sports Cup in early April.

He made his debut as a substitute in the scoreless draw against Cork City in Turner's Cross on March 1st but rarely featured during his short, frustrating spell on Foyleside.

The French man was signed on a one year deal just before the close of the League of Ireland transfer window after leaving Greek side, Panionios but made just five appearances including four from the substitute's bench.

Seraf's final appearance for the Candy Stripes was as a late substitute in the dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Finn Harps in the EA Sports Cup on Monday before his release last night (Tuesday).