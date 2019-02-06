Derry City confirm signing of Colchester United striker

DECLAN Devine has added another striker to his Derry City squad ahead of next week's Airtricity League kick-off as Colchester United striker, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe joins the club on a six month loan deal.

The club has finally received international clearance for the 24 year-old Nigerian who netted a brace of goals in Tuesday night's 8-0 thrashing of Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.

Ogedi-Uzokwe met up with the Candy Stripes for last week’s pre-season trip to the Isle of Man and started in the 2-0 win over the Isle of Man F.A. Select at the Bowl in Douglas and it seems the player did enough to impress City supremo, Devine.

He has featured in two of Colchester’s under-23 games this season in the Professional Development League following the conclusion of his loan spell at Bromley FC in the Vanarama National League where he scored six goals in 25 matches.

In January 2018, Ogedi-Uzokwe joined Colchester United from Bostik North side Maldon & Tiptree, for whom he scored an impressive 34 goals in 34 appearances.

A former Leyton Orient and Millwall FC youth player, he previously had a spell playing in Cyprus and represented Carlton Town, Enfield Town, FC Barkingside, Hayes & Yeading and Lewes.

His contract with Colchester United is due to expire at the end of the 2018-2019 campaign.