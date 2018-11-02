Derry City continue search for new manager

DERRY CITY is to step up its search for a new manager over the weekend.

Chief Executive Sean Barrett confirmed that the club has spoken to potential candidates to succeed Kenny Shiels last weekend and said they will speak to more candidates this weekend.

Barrett also stated that the club has also opened discussions with a host of current out of contract players such as Aaron McEneff, Jamie McDonagh and Ally Roy.

One man who has already departed the Brandywell is midfielder Rory Hale who, as expected, joined Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders yesterday.

The former Galway United man has signed a two and a half years deal with the ‘Crues,’ but isn’t available for Stephen Baxter’s side until January.

“We will be holding further talks this weekend with potential managerial candidates,” admitted Barrett.

“After meeting a few potential candidates last week, and when this weekend’s meetings are finished, then as a Board we’ll discus where we go next.

“Hugh Harkin and myself also met players this week and will hold further discussions this weekend.

“To be fair, apart from Rory Hale who did tell us that he was probably going to go to Crusaders in order to move back home, every other player has told us that they would wait until we appoint a new manager before possibly signing for another club. They have told us that they will speak to us again and then make their minds up.

“We met a few players and they understood the situation we are in but, as I said, they have told us they are happy enough to wait and see what happens.”

